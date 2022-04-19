Host of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Not Chosen As Winner

SEATTLE, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate its diamond anniversary, the Space Needle's sloped roof will be painted its original color this week. Marking 60 years of memories for more than 60 million visitors from around the world, the Space Needle is offering a once-in-a-lifetime memory for lucky grand prize winners to put on a harness, grab a roller, and help paint the roof nearly 600 feet above Seattle. With thousands of submissions, five grand prize winners were selected after writing about their favorite Space Needle memory. Unfortunately, late-night host Stephen Colbert was not selected as one of the five grand prize winners.

Stephen Colbert Not Selected To Paint Space Needle Roof

"Stephen, we're sorry you didn't win, but we have a harness with your name on it if you happen to be in Seattle," said Ron Sevart, President & CEO at the Space Needle. "Or you can just swing by and visit! Our new rotating glass floor and open-air glass Skyrisers can be just as thrilling; no harness needed, just a ticket."

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" the host mentioned the Space Needle's anniversary contest during a segment on the program stating:

"In Seattle, the iconic Space Needle is turning 60 and is holding a contest to commemorate it. The winners will get to help repaint the Space Needle roof. Or, you could not enter, and win an even more exciting prize: not painting the Space Needle's roof."

The Space Needle is officially announcing that Stephen Colbert was not selected as a winner and therefore does not need to come to Seattle to paint the roof iconic in Galaxy Gold.

"Well, Stephen definitely would have had better chances of winning if he had actually entered the contest," said Karen Olson, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at the Space Needle. "But we understand that the rigors of being a late-night host would take up a lot of your time."

The 60 winners of the Celebrating 60 Contest, including the five grand prize winners selected to help paint the sloped roof, are being contacted this week. Painting the roof of the Space Needle in Galaxy Gold is scheduled for Thursday, April 21 (weather dependent), kicking off a year-long celebration commemorating 60 years since the space-age Century 21 Exposition.

About the Space Needle

Built as the centerpiece and inspiration for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, the Space Needle has since become a part of the Seattle experience and the globally-recognized icon for the city. The Space Needle's recent $100 million renovation added more than 176 tons of glass to the structure offering unparalleled views of Seattle, and houses The Loupe — the world's first revolving glass floor. Open year-round, the Space Needle hosts more than a million visitors per year. For more information visit: spaceneedle.com/press.

