Stepping Stone School Provides Safe, Full-time School Age Virtual Learning Pods This Fall

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stepping Stone School is providing safe Virtual Learning Pods for School Age Children. Since March, 2020, Stepping Stone School has continued to successfully provide healthy and safe full-time School Age Programming to assist our families and children who are unable to attend elementary school in person.

Stepping Stone School has retrofitted the school age classrooms to accommodate full-time At Home elementary school (public & private) fall curricula. Stepping Stone School is providing safe, highly sanitized individualized learning environments for our children. Stepping Stone School's curriculum is designed to enhance each child's daily learning and to fully support TEA guidelines!

Stepping Stone School is providing a safe and quiet academic area for children to participate in virtual learning, and to complete their homework. An onsite capable and degreed faculty member will guide our children with their Private or ISD curriculum work and technology. The Steping Stone School teachers are willing, ready, loving and supportive and WANT to lead your child.

Parents will need to provide a lap top or tablet, headphones and ensure their child's computing device is already set up with their child's individual logins, passwords and virtual learning websites to ensure their children can successfully log on daily. Stepping Stone School has invested heavily in upgrading our WiFi networks at each campus to ensure children have easy access to their virtual learning. Stepping Stone School will also offer TEKS based curriculum to supplement their learning as necessary. Children are also provided with a hot healthy, nutritious lunch and three snacks.

Once schools reopen, we will continue to implement our one-of-a-kind STEAM based After School Care and Curriculum! In addition, Stepping Stone School will provide a daily homework opportunity and a series of exciting activities designed to promote Joy and Mindfulness!

Stepping Stone School is committed to virtual learning and peace of mind for all!

Daily Schedule

The daily curriculum is fun and engaging, with structured exercise breaks and nutritious snacks to keep students to be focused and energized while completing their individual ISD studies.

Interested in learning more about our full-time School-Age programs at Stepping Stone School?

Preview our daily schedule by clicking the PDF attachment.

About Stepping Stone School:

Stepping Stone School, the largest privately owned childcare provider in Central Texas and the 30th largest in the nation, has been locally owned and operated since 1979. The Paver family has grown the company from its humble beginnings to the 20 schools it currently operates. The founders and employees apply the principles of the school's nationally recognized curriculum while providing the highest quality early education and care. In addition, the founders and organization consistently exercise their philanthropic commitment to their community through donations of time, money, sponsorships and resources to organizations whose missions are to better the lives and education of children and families.

In January 2017, Stepping Stone School was recognized by Child Care Exchange magazine, the leading professional journal for the early education profession, with a cover story featuring Rhonda Paver and how Stepping Stone School is leading the nation in early care and education and the design of state-of-the art campuses.

Stepping Stone School has been named the Best in Childcare by the readers of Austin Family magazine for 22 years, Best of the Brazos Valley, Best Childcare in Austin by Expertise and Best Austin Preschool by the parents on Nickelodeon's Parents Connect website in 2010. Stepping Stone School is also the 20th largest provider of corporate child care in the nation.

###

SOURCE Stepping Stone School