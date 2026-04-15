Stereotaxis Aktie

Stereotaxis für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J09L / ISIN: US85916J4094

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.04.2026 13:36:32

Stereotaxis To Acquire Robocath In Deal Worth Up To $45 Mln

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire Robocath, a venture-backed developer of robotic technologies for interventional cardiology and neurointerventions.

The transaction includes an upfront payment of $20 million and additional contingent payments of up to $25 million tied to regulatory and commercial milestones, including U.S. FDA clearance of Robocath's next-generation system. The consideration will be paid in cash or Stereotaxis common stock, at the company's discretion.

Robocath is expected to contribute approximately $2 million in annual revenue in the first year following the acquisition, with the deal projected to reach breakeven by the third year, supported by commercial and operational synergies.

The acquisition is expected to close in mid-2026. Upon completion, Robocath will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Stereotaxis.

Headquartered in Rouen, Robocath has developed advanced mechanical robotic technology for interventional procedures. Its flagship R-One+ system is currently the only commercially available robotic solution for percutaneous coronary interventions in Europe.

The company is also developing a next-generation platform designed to enable simultaneous manipulation of up to five interventional devices, with initial first-in-human procedures recently completed in France.

"Robocath represents a highly strategic addition to Stereotaxis, amplifying and accelerating our strategy as the leading robotic platform for the broad spectrum of endovascular procedures," said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. "By combining our complementary robotic mechanisms, we are creating a uniquely capable platform that expands our reach across interventional medicine. This transaction accelerates our strategy, enhances our technological leadership, provides attractive commercial synergies, opens new avenues for growth, and supports other strategic opportunities being pursued by Stereotaxis."

Stereotaxis shares closed at $2.03 on Tuesday, up 5.73%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Stereotaxis Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Stereotaxis Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Stereotaxis Inc 1,66 0,12% Stereotaxis Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street schließlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen