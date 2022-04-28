28.04.2022 16:03:00

SteriPack's XpressCollect™ Named Winner at 2022 Edison Awards

LAKELAND, Fla. , April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --  SteriPack Group ("SteriPack"), a leading global contract manufacturer serving the medical device, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic markets, announces they have won an Edison Award in the category Covid-19 Innovation. XpressCollect was named a gold medal awardee at this year's Edison Awards Gala taking place on April 21st.

XpressCollect is an innovative product that integrates a lower nasal collection device within a dry transport vial promoting increased accessibility, courtesy of self-collection, while also substantially reducing laboratory costs.

The Edison Awards globally recognizes, honors and fosters innovations and innovators whose solutions make a positive impact in the world. As a 2022 Edison Award Winner, SteriPack is honored to be recognized among the other elite winning companies and products for excellence in innovation.

For more information, please visit steripackgroup.com/xpresscollect.

About SteriPack Group
SteriPack is a flexible and responsive global contract manufacturer providing comprehensive partner solutions for medical device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical combination products. SteriPack offers a full suite of integrated product lifecycle solutions, including contract manufacturing, contract packaging, and injection molding services. SteriPack supports its customers from initial concept, design & development to product realization, including product lifecycle management solutions such as regulatory, quality, laboratory testing, sterilization, and supply chain management. www.steripackgroup.com

HSD, Innovation & Development, SteriPack's design and development center, is 13485 certified with a focus on user centered design, human factors, industrial design, UI/UX, engineering and prototyping.  This strong front-end engine brings innovative concepts to life.    www.hs-design.com

Contacts:
Sales: David Moore, dm@steripackgroup.com
PR: Chloe Bagley, c.bagley@steripackgroup.com

