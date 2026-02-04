BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
04.02.2026 23:51:38
Sterling Buys $3 Million of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF
On Feb. 2, 2026, Sterling Investment Management, LLC disclosed a new position in Vanguard Institutional Index Funds - Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL), acquiring 39,433 shares in an estimated $2.97 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.According to an SEC filing dated Feb. 2, 2026, Sterling Investment Management, LLC established a new position in Vanguard Institutional Index Funds - Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF, acquiring 39,433 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The transaction is estimated at $2.97 million based on the average price over the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position also stands at $2.97 million, reflecting both the purchase and subsequent price shifts.Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF provides investors with a low-risk vehicle for short-term capital allocation by tracking an index of high-quality U.S. Treasury bills. The fund's strategy emphasizes liquidity and principal stability through a diversified portfolio of short-maturity government securities. Its competitive advantage lies in its disciplined sampling approach and its focus on minimizing interest-rate risk for conservative investors.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
