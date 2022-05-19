Sterling Mutuals Allies with CI Financial’s Snap Projections to Boost Financial Planning Capabilities

Sterling Mutuals Inc., one of Canada’s largest independent financial services dealers, and Snap Projections Inc., a leader in financial planning software, announce a relationship that enhances the ability of Sterling’s advisors to support their clients with advanced financial planning services.

Together with OneBoss Solutions Inc., the three firms have developed an API (application programming interface) that integrates Sterling’s back office with Snap Projections software. This enables advisors at Sterling Mutuals to seamlessly import their client information from OneBoss and update it in Snap Projections. The integration facilitates both creating new client profiles and instantly refreshing existing profiles in Snap, making it easy for advisors to create and update their clients’ financial plans in a quick and highly secure way.

"Through the use of APIs with Snap Projections we have been able to offer our end users additional functionality and a seamless workflow,” said Rocky Ieraci, Vice-President, Marketing & Business Development of OneBoss Solutions Inc. "We were able to leverage Snap’s expertise to enhance the client’s experience. This is a significant development for Sterling and other dealers using the OneBoss back office platform.”

"We are very pleased to partner with Sterling to deliver this integration capability to their advisors,” said Pawel Brzeminski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Snap Projections. "This will allow financial advisors at Sterling Mutuals working with Snap Projections to save valuable time, reduce manual data entry errors and improve their planning accuracy, thereby offering an enhanced experience to their clients.”

"As one of Canada’s largest independent mutual fund dealers, providing our Advisors across the country a comprehensive and efficient platform to conduct their business is essential to their success,” said Nelson Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Mutuals.

About Sterling Mutuals Inc.

Sterling Mutuals Inc. has been supporting independent advisors since 1996 and has grown to be one of Canada’s premier independent dealers. Sterling distributes a full range of financial products including mutual funds, ETFs, GICs, and exempt market products. Sterling has progressively grown using innovative technology to allow advisors to excel and focus on what they do best: providing unbiased financial advice to clients. www.sterlingmutuals.com.

About Snap Projections

Snap Projections is a leading Canadian financial and retirement planning software solution and a subsidiary of CI Financial Corp. (TSX: CIX, NYSE: CIXX), an integrated global wealth and asset management company. Snap helps financial advisors, planners and wealth managers build professional financial plans for their clients and deliver them in a transparent, interactive and client-friendly way through an engaging user interface, enhanced reporting and a unique 1-Page View. Learn more at snapprojections.com.

