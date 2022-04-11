Sterling Publishing Acquires Knock Knock

NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Publishing announced today the acquisition of Knock Knock, the gift and publishing company composed of two brands: Knock Knock, known for its smart, witty notepads, sticky notes, journals, decks and books; and Em & Friends, known for humor- and empathy-themed gifts and greeting cards. This acquisition adds to Sterling's existing publishing businesses, including Union Square & Co. and its affiliates Union Square Kids, Boxer Books, Puzzlewright and Sterling Ethos. Emily Meehan, Chief Creative Officer and Publisher, Union Square & Co. and affiliates, will oversee the Knock Knock business.

"Their distinctive book, gift and paper products fit perfectly into categories we've earmarked for growth."

More than 600 backlist products and 150 frontlist projects will be added to the Union Square & Co. catalog as a result of the purchase. The deal was completed April 7, 2022 with the operations and distribution of Knock Knock titles remaining business as usual.

"We are honored to welcome the smart and inspired team at Knock Knock and Em & Friends, and to provide them with a new home where they can continue to thrive," says Meehan. "Their distinctive book, gift and paper products fit perfectly into categories we've earmarked for growth and will move our strategic vision forward."

"I launched Knock Knock in 2002 on a bit of a whim, and the growth, creativity and marketplace change we've experienced over the last twenty years has been exhilarating," says Jen Bilik, CEO and Founder of Knock Knock. "With a new home at Union Square & Co., I know that the combined crackerjack crew will continue to expand our two brands into the future."

Bilik and Emily McDowell, Founder of Em & Friends, will remain as creative consultants, reporting directly to Meehan. Also staying on from Knock Knock and reporting to Meehan will be Jim Papscoe, Vice President, Sales & Operations and Craig Hetzer, Vice President, Associate Publisher, both focusing on the day-to-day operations of the overall business.

Knock Knock was represented by Ardent Advisory Group, LLC, in this transaction.

ABOUT UNION SQUARE & CO. AND STERLING

Union Square & Co. is a talent-driven publisher whose mission is to promote excellence in contemporary publishing and to honor the vision of our creators by providing best-in-class production, editorial and design choices. Headquartered in New York City, Union Square & Co., LLC, is a subsidiary of Sterling Publishing Co., Inc., and includes imprints Puzzlewright Press, home to pencil-and-paper puzzles; and Sterling Ethos, home to magic- and mystic-driven books and products. For more information, visit unionsquareandco.com.

KNOCK KNOCK

Knock Knock was founded by Jen Bilik in 2002 with the mission of creating interesting, smart, well-designed gift and stationery products, pioneering a marketplace shift toward consumer goods with a point of view. In 2018, Knock Knock acquired Em & Friends, which celebrates the lives and relationships we actually have, and the two brands have since comprised the Who's There Group. For more information, visit knockknockstuff.com and emandfriends.com.

