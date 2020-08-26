Sterling Surgical Hospital adds award-winning executive chef Jonah Nissenbaum

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Jonah Nissenbaum, most recently the executive sous chef at Ralph Brennan's Red Fish Grill in New Orleans, has started in the newly created position as Executive Chef for Sterling Surgical Hospital in Slidell, Louisiana, the hospital announced today.

A graduate of The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, NY, Nissenbaum has worked in kitchens from Boston to New York and – for the last nine years – New Orleans. His experience includes work with award-winning Crescent City restaurants Arnaud's, Commander's Palace, Vitascope Hall at the Hyatt Regency, and as banquet chef for the Intercontinental.

Nissenbaum served under three James Beard Award-recognized chefs and earned top reviews from famous NOLA food critic Tom Fitzmorris, who twice gave Nissenbaum his coveted "Fleur de Lis" recognition. From 2015-2018, Nissenbaum was a four-time consecutive winner at the New Orleans Food and Wine Experience (NOWFE), taking home "Best of Show" and three gold medals.

As executive chef, Nissenbaum oversees all patient dietary operations, custom meal development, staff nutrition, hygiene management, and special events at Sterling Surgical Hospital.

"I see an opportunity to make a real impact here. I get excited thinking about creative ways to bring food to the patients and staff of Sterling in a way that's never been done before in the hospital setting," said Nissenbaum. "I'm also impressed how every team member at Sterling is actively working to improve the life of their patients. Food by itself isn't a cure but it will be my honor to be a part of the healing process."

Sterling Surgical Hospital, which opened in 2013, focuses on investing and innovating in service, aesthetics and quality that provide a high-end concierge experience.

"Hiring an award-winning chef might seem unorthodox but we have a real passion to raise the bar and change the tide in healthcare," said Kevin Schneider, Chairman of the Board of Sterling Surgical Hospital. "Adding Chef Nissenbaum is a great step in delivering on our mission to treat patients as guests and create a calm, clean, and boutique environment. He and his team appreciate the important role that quality food and a custom designed meal can play in recovery."

About Sterling Surgical Hospital

Sterling Surgical Hospital is owned and managed by a group of well-reputed local physicians who are passionate about providing their community with an unrivaled level of surgical care. The hospital is staffed by comprehensive clinical teams and features state-of-the-art operating suites equipped with the latest in medical technology. Luxury-hotel-inspired private patient rooms are designed to promote healing and recovery, and reception areas have been comfortably appointed and generously stocked to accommodate loved ones.

Located in Slidell, Sterling Surgical Hospital's concentrated size, single-minded focus, ease of scheduling and central location are also big positives for patients. Sterling Surgical is easily accessible— right off the intersection of Interstates 10, 12 and 59.

