Stevanato Group Q4 Earnings Slip Despite Revenue Growth, Issues FY26 Guidance; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) Wednesday reported declined net earnings for the fourth quarter despite revenue growth. However, for the full year 2025, earnings improved. In addition, the firm provided guidance for the full year 2026.

Following the results, STVN is up 9.50% at $16.13.

For the fourth quarter, net profit declined to 47.6 million euros, or 0.17 euros per share, from 48.3 million euros, or 0.18 euros per share, in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 346.5 million euros from 330.6 million euros a year ago.

For the full year 2025, net profit increased to 139.8 million euros, or 0.51 euros per share, from 117.8 million euros, or 0.43 euros per share, in the prior year.

Revenue for the full year increased to 1.19 billion Euros from 1.10 billion euros in the prior year.

As of December 31, 2025, the company had cash and cash equivalents of €130.6 million and net debt of €337.7 million.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, Stevanato expects revenue in the range of 1.26 billion Euros to 1.29 billion Euros.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of 331.8 million to 346.9 million Euros.

Adjusted Net Profit is expected to be in the range of 159.9 million to 171 million Euros.

Adjusted diluted EPS for the full year 2026 is expected in the range of 0.59 Euro to 0.63 Euro.

STVN has traded between $13.91 and $28.00 in the last year.