|
22.07.2022 22:03:00
Stevanato Group to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022
Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will issue financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. (EST).
Conference call and webcast: The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. (EST) on Thursday, August 4, 2022 to discuss results. Management will refer to a slide presentation which will be available at 6:30 a.m. (EST) on the day of the call on the "Financial Results” page of the Company's Investor Relations section of its website.
Pre-registration: Participants who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=4544003&linkSecurityString=514976446
Webcast: A live, listen-only webcast of the call will be available at the following link: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/stevanato220804.html
|Dial in: Those who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
|
Italy:
|
+39 02 802 09 11
|
UK:
|
+44 1 212818004
|
USA:
|
+1 718 7058796
|
USA Toll Free:
|
+1 855 2656958
Replay:
The webcast will be archived for three months on our investor relations website at: https://ir.stevanatogroup.com/financial-results
About Stevanato Group
Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005356/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Stevanato Group S.p.A. Az nominativamehr Nachrichten
|
09.05.22
|Ausblick: Stevanato Group Az nominativa vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Stevanato Group S.p.A. Az nominativamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stevanato Group S.p.A. Az nominativa
|15,30
|6,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison in vollem Gang: ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- DAX letztlich etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich fester
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt schickten den ATX letztendlich tiefer. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt schloss leicht im Plus. Die US-Börsen mussten am letzten Tag der Woche Einbußen verkraften. In Fernost fand die Mehrheit der Börsen am Freitag einen versöhnlichen Wochenausklang.