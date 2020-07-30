Steve Fisher and Eric Mott join the Palmer Johnson Family of Companies

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Fisher and Eric "Mo" Mott, two veteran off-highway industry executives, have joined the Palmer Johnson Family of companies. Between Steve and Mo, they will have oversight of financial and strategic initiatives. Steve will be focusing on developing Palmer Johnson's RECON Equipment Centers and Hamilton Engine while Mo will serve as CFO for the Palmer Johnson family of Companies.

With over 35 years of global business experience at Caterpillar, Steve Fisher joined Palmer Johnson in June 2020 as Senior Growth Advisor. An expert in strategic planning, business development and M&A, Steve served as VP of CAT's Large Power Systems Division, VP of CAT Reman and as Director of CAT's M&A and Strategic Planning division. He is excited to help Palmer Johnson grow through building relations with existing vendors, fostering relationships between equipment OEMs and PJ's RECON business, as well as expanding Hamilton Engine's reach in the marketplace. Steve will continue in his current role on the Board of Directors of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. and as an advisor on Palmer Johnson's advisory board, where he has served four years.

Eric Mott also recently joined Palmer Johnson Enterprises as Chief Financial Officer. He's a Madison native and has a BBA from UW-Madison and an MBA from DePaul University in Chicago. Mott has 30 years of business experience focused on strategic, financial, operational and people management in diverse industries and corporate structures. Previously he was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Diesel Forward, Inc., the largest distributor of aftermarket diesel engine fuel systems and technical components in the U.S.

SOURCE Palmer Johnson Enterprises