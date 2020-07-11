Steve Serra Auto Group sanitizes more than 15,000 vehicles in statewide effort

DECATUR, Ala., July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Serra Auto Group has faced challenges in the past. However, the current COVID-19 crisis affecting so much of our country is like nothing anyone has seen in this century. To say the virus has interrupted business would be more than somewhat understating the facts. However, just like during other tough times the dealership's management team has found a way to keep the doors open to services continuing to help the people who need them. The vehicle sanitization service that was implemented was just a small way Steve Serra Auto Group could use its resources to help keep people as safe as possible. Since the program was introduced in the spring, more than 15,000 vehicles have been sanitized at the group's various locations found throughout the state of Alabama.

There are probably very few Steve Serra Auto Group customers who have not needed to alter their routines during the COVID-19 crisis. The need to keep things as clean as possible is a pretty easy-to-understand method of avoiding the disease. However, when it comes to an automobile, the necessary tools change a little bit and vehicle owners might need the peace of mind a professional brings to the game.

Technicians working in the service departments of Steve Serra Auto Group dealerships were quick to adapt to the new needs of customers. The proper supplies were obtained, and safety-first protocols were immediately implemented so the team could sanitize the inside of a customer's vehicle while staying safe themselves. Not only did the technicians performing the sanitization service follow the manufacturer's recommendations for cleaning, but the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control were also strictly followed.

Every Steve Serra Auto Group team member was proud to do their part in protecting the community and the group's ownership saw that offering the service for free was the easiest decision they could have made.

The Steve Serra Auto Group still offers the free vehicle sanitization service at its dealerships in Alabama. Customers should contact their nearest location to learn more or schedule an appointment today if they need to use it.

SOURCE Steve Serra Auto Group