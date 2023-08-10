Steve Sizemore Joins Avion Solutions as Director of Business Development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avion Solutions, Inc. is pleased to announce that Steve Sizemore has joined the company as Director of Business Development.

After 37 years in Federal service, Steve recently retired as Deputy Director of GSA's Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) Program Management Office (PMO). During his tenure, he held various roles across GSA focused on acquisition and contracting, policy development and implementation, and customer support. Steve also served in the U.S. Army for 15 years as a logistician, both active duty and civilian.

"Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in our industry," said Evan Wagner, Avion's President and CEO. "We are proud to welcome him to our team, and we look forward to his leadership and contributions to Avion's continued growth."

As Director of Business Development, Steve is responsible for developing and executing the overall corporate business development strategy and managing key relationships with Avion's clients and industry partners. He will closely collaborate with corporate leadership across all divisions to drive strategic growth objectives.

About Avion Solutions, Inc.

Avion Solutions, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned innovative engineering and logistics solutions provider for complex military-grade projects. Headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama with locations across the U.S., Avion Solutions has provided solutions to Department of Defense customers for the past 30 years. Our broad range of technical expertise includes engineering, logistics and technical services, data analysis, and software development. Avion Solutions is a multiple time Best Places to Work® award winner.

