Steve Strandberg Joins CrossCountry Consulting to Help Lead its Growing Automation Practice

MCLEAN, Va., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CrossCountry Consulting, a leading business advisory firm, today announced that Steve Strandberg will join the company's Intelligent Automation and Data Analytics leadership team. In this role, Steve will provide innovative Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and other leading automation solutions to companies across a range of industries, including financial services, healthcare, professional services, and technology, media and communications.

With over 15 years of experience, Steve has a proven record of successfully leading high-performing technology teams and solving complex business problems for highly integrated enterprise-level financial systems. His extensive experience with all aspects of back office financial operations, with a specialization in taxation, billing and invoicing, cash operations, revenue assurance, and accounting, will enhance CrossCountry's ability to help its clients effectively adopt automation technologies.

"We are delighted to welcome Steve to the organization," said Nav Makol, Partner at CrossCountry Consulting. "The market for RPA continues to grow and evolve as enterprises across industry sectors look to reshape business operations. We're looking forward to leveraging Steve's considerable expertise in strategically delivering solutions in the automation space, helping us to provide world-class RPA solutions that augment the human workforce with a digital one for our clients."

"CrossCountry Consulting is making tremendous strides in helping their clients establish and grow their automation programs," said Steve Strandberg. "I look forward to working with my team and clients in order to help continue to build upon the strong vision and platform they have already established."

Prior to joining CrossCountry Consulting, Steve launched the RPA Center of Excellence at Verizon Communications. In that role, he supported the implementation of over 100 bots within the first year of the RPA Program. At XO Communications, Steve directed the launch of XO's Enterprise EDI Solution, vendor selection, contract negotiation and integration with cloud-based EDI, and steered an effort to rebuild their revenue accounting and accrual system.

Steve holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from College of Staten Island and an MBA in Computer Information Systems from Baruch College. He also holds multiple certifications including Risk and Change Management and Project Management.

SOURCE CrossCountry Consulting