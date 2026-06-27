Steven Madden Aktie
WKN: 898166 / ISIN: US5562691080
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27.06.2026 19:30:52
Steven Madden Stock Is Up 81%. Should Investors Care About This Director's Sale?
Peter Migliorini, Director at Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), reported the sale of 4,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on June 15, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($45.30); post-transaction value based on June 15, 2026 market close ($45.42).Steven Madden is a leading global designer and marketer in the footwear and accessories sector, operating with a multi-channel approach that balances wholesale, direct-to-consumer, and licensing streams. The company leverages a portfolio of recognized brands and a robust retail footprint to address evolving consumer preferences in the fashion industry. Its strategy emphasizes brand diversity, innovation, and an agile supply chain to maintain competitive advantage and drive growth across domestic and international markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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