StevenDouglas' Continued Success in the Mid-Atlantic Prompts Expansion in the Area

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StevenDouglas, a national executive search and interim resources firm, has opened another office in Bethesda, MD bringing their total number of U.S. locations to eighteen. The firm is excited to announce that Elana Burr will be opening the Bethesda office focused on expanding our capabilities in providing IT Staffing and Search services locally, and Shawn Redwine will be launching the Finance and Accounting Search practice out of our existing Reston, Virginia location.

The Washington, DC and Baltimore Metro business communities are expanding rapidly and boast some of the highest job creation and lowest unemployment rates in the country. All of this growth has one thing in common, and that's the need for Information Technology, Cyber Security, Finance and Accounting talent to help make companies more competitive. The StevenDouglas DC office is already successfully servicing clients within both the commercial and federal government sectors, and these relationships have created the need to expand their presence to surrounding Montgomery County with the office location in Bethesda, MD.

Leading the Bethesda office is Elana Burr as Director of Client Services. She began her career in the recruiting industry in 2000, and has primarily focused on IT contract staffing and direct hire placements across various industries. Ms. Burr's strong, local market knowledge and extensive network in Bethesda ensure clients are getting the best support and resources to manage their business' technology needs.

Leading the Finance and Accounting Search practice is Shawn Redwine, who's been in the recruiting industry for over seven years after working for a Global Consulting firm in DC. Shawn has built a strong reputation for client service and is an expert in sourcing and matching the right talent for some of the regions most respected and fasting growing companies.

This expansion is in direct response to demand for our services in these markets and further evidence that our acquisition of Tallience last year was a great strategic move." said Matt Shore, President of StevenDouglas. "We are truly fortunate to add Elana and Shawn to our staff. These are two incredibly talented and respected players in the region, and we are lucky to have them on our team."

The firm completed the acquisition of Tallience, a full service Technology Search, Staffing and Consulting firm in April of 2018 and one of the Founding Partners, Tim Baron, joined the firm as Managing Director of the Washington DC Metro office and brought a very talented and experienced team with him. Tallience was founded in 2010 by Mr. Baron and his partners and was known for delivering top technology talent across various industries in the commercial sector as well as cleared talent across the federal government sector.

The new Bethesda office announcement brings the total to three new office locations for StevenDouglas in 2019, a landmark year that celebrates the firm's 35th anniversary in business, and staggering revenue growth of over 1000% since 2005.

Bethesda, MD Office Address: 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814

About StevenDouglas: StevenDouglas, one of the nation's leading Search and Interim Resource firms, is a recognized leader in identifying and providing access to top talent and executives for companies since 1984.

The firm has been connecting premier candidates to their client base that spans an array of high-demand disciplines, and a broad range of industries. StevenDouglas is nationally known for search expertise in Finance & Accounting, Human Resource, Information Technology, Financial Services, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Legal, Risk & Compliance, Supply Chain & Logistics; As well as providing interim resources and staffing for Information Technology, Finance & Accounting, and Human Resources.

StevenDouglas supports companies at any phase, including start-ups, emerging middle-market, and Fortune 500 companies. The firm also has established relationships and a successful track-record with private equity and venture capital firms, as well as family offices. It's one of the fastest growing recruiting firms in the U.S. with locations across the country, including a presence in Latin America & Canada.

