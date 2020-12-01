01.12.2020 23:15:00

Stewart Information Services Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share for the fourth quarter 2020, payable December 31, 2020, to common stockholders of record on December 15, 2020. 

Stewart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Stewart Information Services Co)

About Stewart
Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers™ and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage industry, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we believe in building strong relationships – and these partnerships are the cornerstone of every closing, every transaction and every deal. Stewart. Real partners. Real possibilities.™ More information can be found at http://www.stewart.com, subscribe to the Stewart blog at http://blog.stewart.com or follow Stewart on Twitter® @stewarttitleco.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stewart-information-services-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-301183102.html

SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinne an der Wall Street -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich fester -- Märkte in Fernost schließen in Grün
US-Anleger waren in Kauflaune. Der heimische Markt und das deutsche Börsenbarometer konnten am Dienstag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte zogen am zweiten Handelstag der Woche kräftig an.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen