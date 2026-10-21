Stewart Information Services Aktie
WKN: 887667 / ISIN: US8603721015
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21.10.2026 22:44:04
Stewart Information Services Q3 Profit Falls 32%
(RTTNews) - Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported lower third-quarter profit, as higher operating expenses offset revenue growth.
Net income attributable to Stewart declined to $30.3 million, or $0.98 per share, from $44.3 million, or $1.55 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
On an adjusted basis, net income fell to $41.2 million from $46.7 million, while adjusted earnings per share decreased to $1.33 from $1.64.
Total revenue for the third quarter increased 13% to $900.7 million from $796.9 million a year earlier. Adjusted revenue, excluding net realized and unrealized gains and losses, rose 14% to $900.7 million from $791.3 million.
Total operating expenses for the quarter rose to $855.1 million from $735.7 million last year.
"This quarter, we faced increased industry headwinds that we anticipate will continue into next year," said Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. He added that the company remains focused on growing market share across its businesses while maintaining disciplined operational execution in a challenging market environment.
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Nachrichten zu Stewart Information Services Corp.
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|Stewart Information Services Corp.
|49,45
|-5,93%
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