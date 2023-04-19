|
19.04.2023 16:40:37
SThree: AGM-AGM Statement
|
SThree (STEM)
19 April 2023
SThree plc
(SThree or the Company)
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 16 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 17 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).
The polling results for each resolution are set out below:
Notes:
National Storage Mechanism
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Enquiries:
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|AGM
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|238131
|EQS News ID:
|1612057
