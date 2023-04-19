SThree: AGM-AGM Statement

Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
19.04.2023 16:40:37

SThree (STEM)
19-Apr-2023 / 15:40 GMT/BST

19 April 2023

SThree plc

(SThree or the Company)

 

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

 

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

 

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 16 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 17 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

 

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

 

 

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total votes

% of ISC Voted (1)

Votes Withheld (2)

1

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2022.

92,307,330

99.99

129

0.01

92,307,459

68.63

2,702,931

2

To declare a final dividend of 11 pence per ordinary share.

95,004,604

99.99

1,140

0.01

95,005,744

70.64

4,646

3

To approve the Directors Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 November 2022, other than the part containing the directors remuneration policy.

92,029,557

96.88

2,960,719

3.12

94,990,276

70.62

4,646

4

To approve the Directors Remuneration Policy

91,519,780

96.35

3,469,671

3.65

94,989,451

70.62

20,939

5

To re-elect James Bilefield as a Director of the Company.

91,004,721

95.80

3,993,323

4.20

94,998,044

70.63

12,346

6

To re-elect Timo Lehne as a Director of the Company.

94,733,262

99.71

272,592

0.29

95,005,854

70.64

4,536

7

To re-elect Andrew Beach as a Director of the Company.

94,595,009

99.57

406,533

0.43

95,001,542

70.63

8,848

8

To re-elect Denise Collis as a Director of the Company.

92,221,617

99.00

932,248

1.00

93,153,865

69.26

1,856,525

9

To elect Elaine ODonnell as a Director of the Company.

93,551,749

98.48

1,444,966

1.52

94,996,715

70.63

13,675

10

To re-elect Barrie Brien as a Director of the Company.

94,063,292

99.02

932,637

0.98

94,995,929

70.63

14,461

11

To elect Imogen Joss as a Director of the Company

94,989,081

99.99

7,635

0.01

94,996,716

70.63

13,674

12

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company.

90,119,351

94.86

4,878,609

5.14

94,997,960

70.63

12,430

13

To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the Auditors remuneration.

94,568,859

99.55

429,562

0.45

94,998,421

70.63

11,969

14

To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure.

92,980,057

97.88

2,017,335

2.12

94,997,392

70.63

12,998

15

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

82,162,645

86.49

12,831,374

13.51

94,994,019

70.63

16,401

16

To approve the SThree plc Global All Employee Share Plan

94,999,238

99.99

5,107

0.01

95,004,345

70.63

6,045

17

To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days notice.

93,967,330

98.91

1,031,125

1.09

94,998,455

70.63

11,935

18

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights.

94,981,669

99.99

9,707

0.01

94,991,376

70.63

19,014

19

To authorise the Company to purchase its own Shares.

92,925,613

98.04

1,858,396

1.96

94,784,009

70.47

226,381

 

Notes:

 

  1.           Based on total issued share capital of 134,500,607 ordinary shares (as at 19 April 2023).
  2.           A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast For or Against a resolution.
  3.           The total voting rights of the Company on 19 April 2023 were 134,464,840.
  4.           The For vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.

 

 

 

National Storage Mechanism

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

Enquiries:

 

SThree plc

020 7268 6000

Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer

Kate Danson, Company Secretary

 

 

 

- Ends -

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: AGM
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 238131
EQS News ID: 1612057

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1612057&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

