SThree (STEM)

SThree: AGM-AGM Statement



19-Apr-2023 / 15:40 GMT/BST



19 April 2023 SThree plc (SThree or the Company) Results of Annual General Meeting The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 16 were each passed as an Ordinary Resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 17 to 19 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed). The polling results for each resolution are set out below: Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total votes % of ISC Voted (1) Votes Withheld (2) 1 To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2022. 92,307,330 99.99 129 0.01 92,307,459 68.63 2,702,931 2 To declare a final dividend of 11 pence per ordinary share. 95,004,604 99.99 1,140 0.01 95,005,744 70.64 4,646 3 To approve the Directors Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 November 2022, other than the part containing the directors remuneration policy. 92,029,557 96.88 2,960,719 3.12 94,990,276 70.62 4,646 4 To approve the Directors Remuneration Policy 91,519,780 96.35 3,469,671 3.65 94,989,451 70.62 20,939 5 To re-elect James Bilefield as a Director of the Company. 91,004,721 95.80 3,993,323 4.20 94,998,044 70.63 12,346 6 To re-elect Timo Lehne as a Director of the Company. 94,733,262 99.71 272,592 0.29 95,005,854 70.64 4,536 7 To re-elect Andrew Beach as a Director of the Company. 94,595,009 99.57 406,533 0.43 95,001,542 70.63 8,848 8 To re-elect Denise Collis as a Director of the Company. 92,221,617 99.00 932,248 1.00 93,153,865 69.26 1,856,525 9 To elect Elaine ODonnell as a Director of the Company. 93,551,749 98.48 1,444,966 1.52 94,996,715 70.63 13,675 10 To re-elect Barrie Brien as a Director of the Company. 94,063,292 99.02 932,637 0.98 94,995,929 70.63 14,461 11 To elect Imogen Joss as a Director of the Company 94,989,081 99.99 7,635 0.01 94,996,716 70.63 13,674 12 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 90,119,351 94.86 4,878,609 5.14 94,997,960 70.63 12,430 13 To authorise the Audit & Risk Committee to determine the Auditors remuneration. 94,568,859 99.55 429,562 0.45 94,998,421 70.63 11,969 14 To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure. 92,980,057 97.88 2,017,335 2.12 94,997,392 70.63 12,998 15 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 82,162,645 86.49 12,831,374 13.51 94,994,019 70.63 16,401 16 To approve the SThree plc Global All Employee Share Plan 94,999,238 99.99 5,107 0.01 95,004,345 70.63 6,045 17 To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days notice. 93,967,330 98.91 1,031,125 1.09 94,998,455 70.63 11,935 18 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights. 94,981,669 99.99 9,707 0.01 94,991,376 70.63 19,014 19 To authorise the Company to purchase its own Shares. 92,925,613 98.04 1,858,396 1.96 94,784,009 70.47 226,381 Notes: Based on total issued share capital of 134,500,607 ordinary shares (as at 19 April 2023). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast For or Against a resolution. The total voting rights of the Company on 19 April 2023 were 134,464,840. The For vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion. National Storage Mechanism In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCAs National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer Kate Danson, Company Secretary - Ends -

