SThree: Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

28 April 2022

SThree plc

("SThree" or the "Group")

Appointment of Chief Executive Officer

SThree plc, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is pleased to announce the appointment of Timo Lehne as permanent Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") with immediate effect. Timo was appointed Interim CEO in January 2022 having previously been the Senior Managing Director of SThree's largest region, DACH (Germany, Austria and Switzerland).

Timo brings a wealth of relevant experience in STEM recruitment, a deep understanding of SThree's business, and focused, dynamic leadership, all vital qualities as the Group continues to execute its growth strategy.

As Senior Managing Director of the DACH business, Timo held full responsibility for the day-to-day running of SThree's largest region. He has also been a member of our global Senior Leadership Team, supporting the overall process of identifying and prioritising strategic programmes across the Group. Since Timo joined the Group in 2006, he has helped transform the Group's DACH business into the fastest growing specialist recruiter in the region, as well as one of the top employers in Germany, as certified by the Top Employer Institute for the last nine years. SThree is now DACH's second-biggest specialist recruitment consultancy.

James Bilefield, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"Having worked on a thorough and extensive search process, reviewing both internal and external candidates, the Board is delighted to appoint Timo as permanent CEO. As Interim CEO he has shown strategic thinking, drive and passion, drawing on his extensive experience, and we are entirely confident that he is the best person to take the business forward. Together with the rest of the Board, I look forward to working alongside him in his new role."

Timo Lehne, CEO, commented:

"I am excited and honoured to be taking on the permanent CEO role at SThree. Having been part of the Group for over 16 years and leading its largest region, I am committed to seeing SThree succeed and look forward to creating further substantial value for all our stakeholders in the years ahead.

We have the right strategy in place. The need for STEM skills has never been greater and we expect demand to increase over the coming years. As a Company, we therefore remain focused on leveraging our role at the centre of STEM to provide our customers with the best talent and our candidates with the best opportunities. I am confident in our growth prospects as we continue to work towards our vision to be the number one STEM talent provider in the best STEM markets."

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,700 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.