SThree (STEM)

SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director



18-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





18 November 2022

SThree plc

(SThree or the Group)

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

SThree, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is pleased to announce the appointment of Imogen Joss as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 December 2022. Imogen will also serve on SThrees Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

Imogen is a highly experienced Non-Executive Director across a range of public and private companies. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of FTSE 250 constituent Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, where she chairs the Remuneration Committee, and of Fintel plc where she is the Senior Independent Director.

Imogen is also Chair of Grant Thornton UK LLP, the accounting and consulting firm, and a Non-Executive Director of IPSX UK Limited and of Envetec Sustainable Technologies.

Imogen spent her executive career working in senior general management, sales and marketing roles for a range of information services and other companies, including the London Stock Exchange Group plc and S&P Global Inc.

James Bilefield, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Imogen to the SThree Board. She has extensive experience of growing global services businesses and driving technology-led change, as well as a strong focus on people, sales and culture. Her skill set and experience will both complement and further strengthen our Board as we continue to execute our strategy.

I am also pleased that Imogens appointment will ensure that SThrees Board will have in excess of 40% female representation, in accordance with the FCAs Board diversity targets.

There are no additional details relating to the appointment that are required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 (1-6) of the Listing Rules.

Imogen will step down from the Board of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC on completion of the acquisition of Euromoney by Becketts Bidco, expected to occur later this month.

- Ends -

Enquiries: SThree plc via Alma Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer Kate Danson, Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Hilary Buchanan sthree@almapr.co.uk Sam Modlin

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global STEM specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with the ticker code STEM.