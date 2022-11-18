18.11.2022 08:00:08

SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

18-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

18 November 2022

 

SThree plc

(SThree or the Group)

 

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

 

SThree, the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is pleased to announce the appointment of Imogen Joss as a Non-Executive Director, with effect from 1 December 2022. Imogen will also serve on SThrees Audit & Risk, Remuneration and Nomination Committees.

 

Imogen is a highly experienced Non-Executive Director across a range of public and private companies. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of FTSE 250 constituent Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, where she chairs the Remuneration Committee, and of Fintel plc where she is the Senior Independent Director.

 

Imogen is also Chair of Grant Thornton UK LLP, the accounting and consulting firm, and a Non-Executive Director of IPSX UK Limited and of Envetec Sustainable Technologies.

 

Imogen spent her executive career working in senior general management, sales and marketing roles for a range of information services and other companies, including the London Stock Exchange Group plc and S&P Global Inc.

 

 

James Bilefield, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"I am delighted to welcome Imogen to the SThree Board. She has extensive experience of growing global services businesses and driving technology-led change, as well as a strong focus on people, sales and culture. Her skill set and experience will both complement and further strengthen our Board as we continue to execute our strategy.

I am also pleased that Imogens appointment will ensure that SThrees Board will have in excess of 40% female representation, in accordance with the FCAs Board diversity targets.

 

There are no additional details relating to the appointment that are required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph 9.6.13 (1-6) of the Listing Rules.

 

Imogen will step down from the Board of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC on completion of the acquisition of Euromoney by Becketts Bidco, expected to occur later this month.

 

- Ends -

  

Enquiries:

 

SThree plc

via Alma

Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer

 

Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer

 

Kate Danson, Company Secretary

 

 

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Hilary Buchanan

sthree@almapr.co.uk

Sam Modlin

 

 

 

 

 

Notes to editors

 

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global STEM specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with the ticker code STEM.

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
Sequence No.: 201700
EQS News ID: 1490885

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1490885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SThree PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SThree PLCShs 4,62 1,76% SThree PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Starker Wochenausklang: US-Börsen uneins -- ATX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Asiens Märkte geben letztlich nach
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel deutlich höher. Die US-Börsen notieren vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen