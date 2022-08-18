|
18.08.2022 10:42:26
SThree: Block Listing of Shares
SThree (STEM)
18 August 2022
SThree plc
Block Listing of Shares
Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 1,800,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List.
The Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of share awards pursuant to the following schemes:
Admission of the Shares is expected on Monday 22 August 2022.
These shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares.
Contact:
Pamela Steyn
Company Secretarial Team
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|ALS
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|Sequence No.:
|182251
|EQS News ID:
|1423289
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
