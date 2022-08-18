SThree: Block Listing of Shares

18 August 2022

SThree plc

Block Listing of Shares

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for a total of 1,800,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

The Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of share awards pursuant to the following schemes:

Schemes Shares SThree plc Minority Interests scheme 1,400,000 SThree plc All Employee Save as You Earn Scheme 400,000

Admission of the Shares is expected on Monday 22 August 2022.

These shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares.

Contact:

Pamela Steyn

Company Secretarial Team