18.08.2022 10:42:26

SThree: Block Listing of Shares

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Block Listing of Shares

18-Aug-2022 / 09:42 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

18 August 2022

 

SThree plc

 

Block Listing of Shares

 

 

Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange  for a total of 1,800,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each ("Shares") to be admitted to the Official List.

 

The Shares are being reserved under a block listing and will be issued as a result of the exercise of share awards pursuant to the following schemes:

 

Schemes

Shares

SThree plc Minority Interests scheme

1,400,000

SThree plc All Employee Save as You Earn Scheme

   400,000

 

 

Admission of the Shares is expected on Monday 22 August 2022.

 

These shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares.

 

 

 

Contact:

Pamela Steyn

Company Secretarial Team

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: ALS
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
Sequence No.: 182251
EQS News ID: 1423289

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

