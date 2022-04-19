SThree: Board Changes

19 April 2022

SThree plc

Board Changes

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), announces that it has received notice from Anne Fahy, Non-Executive Director of the Company, of her resignation from the Board with immediate effect. Accordingly, she will not seek re-election at tomorrow's Annual General Meeting (the "AGM").

As the Company's AGM Notice has already been issued, the Company confirms that the resolution to reappoint Anne Fahy as a Non-Executive Director of the Company (Resolution 8) is now withdrawn. The withdrawal of Resolution 8 does not otherwise affect the validity of the Notice of Meeting, or any proxy votes already submitted on other proposed resolutions. The numbering of all other proposed resolutions at the AGM will remain unchanged.

The Board and its Committees will now commence a process to select Anne's successor in her role as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and an announcement will be made in this regard in due course. In the interim period, Barrie Brien will be appointed as Interim Chair of the Audit Committee in respect of any scheduled Committee meetings which may take place before a new Chair is appointed. Barrie brings extensive financial experience, having held the role of Chief Operating and Financial Officer at Creston PLC between 2004 and 2014.

James Bilefield, Non-Executive Chair, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Anne for her valued contribution to the Company over many years. She has provided the Group with a wealth of experience during a period which has seen significant growth and expansion. We wish her well for the future."

