Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
12.09.2022 13:33:34

SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

12-Sep-2022 / 12:33 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12 September 2022

 

SThree plc

("SThree," the "Group" or the "Company")

 

Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update

 

SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills, will announce its Q3 Trading Update on Tuesday 20th September.

 

This is a change from Monday 19th September, in light of the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II taking place that day.

 

 

Enquiries:

 

 

SThree plc

 

Timo Lehne, CEO

Andrew Beach, CFO

 

 

 via Alma

Alma PR

+44 20 3405 0205

 

Hilary Buchanan

Sam Modlin

Will Ellis Hancock

SThree@almapr.co.uk

 

 

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
Sequence No.: 187546
EQS News ID: 1440457

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1440457&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SThree PLCShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SThree PLCShs 4,04 -1,94% SThree PLCShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Positiver Wochenstart: ATX und DAX sehr stark -- Wall Street vor Handelsstart höher -- Japans Leitindex schließt fester - Feiertag in China
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel mit deutlichen Kursaufschlägen. Für den US-Aktienmarkt zeichnet sich ein freundlicher Start ab. An der japanischen Börse griffen die Anleger am Montag zu, in Hongkong und Festland-China wurde zum Wochenauftakt feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen