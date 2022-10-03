|
03.10.2022 11:03:08
SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment
|
SThree (STEM)
3 October 2022
SThree plc
Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment
Further to its announcement on 15 August 2022, SThree plc confirms that Elaine ODonnell joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director, as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees on 1 October 2022. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, SThree plc notes that Elaine was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Gym Group plc on 30 August 2022.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|Sequence No.:
|192024
|EQS News ID:
|1455451
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
11:03
|SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment (EQS Group)
|
21.09.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|SThree: Q3 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
20.09.22
|SThree : Q3 Trading Update (Investegate)
|
13.09.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
13.09.22
|SThree : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
12.09.22
|SThree: Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
12.09.22
|SThree : Change of Date of Q3 Trading Update (Investegate)