SThree (STEM)

SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment



03-Oct-2022 / 10:03 GMT/BST

3 October 2022 SThree plc Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment Further to its announcement on 15 August 2022, SThree plc confirms that Elaine ODonnell joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director, as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees on 1 October 2022. Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, SThree plc notes that Elaine was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Gym Group plc on 30 August 2022.

