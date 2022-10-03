Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
03.10.2022

SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

03-Oct-2022
3 October 2022 

 

SThree plc

 

Confirmation of Non-Executive Director Appointment

 

Further to its announcement on 15 August 2022, SThree plc confirms that Elaine ODonnell joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director, as Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees on 1 October 2022.  Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, SThree plc notes that Elaine was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of The Gym Group plc on 30 August 2022.  


