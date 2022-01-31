SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM)

31-Jan-2022 / 13:24 GMT/BST

Director/PDMR Shareholding SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary 1p shares undertaken by directors. On 31 January 2022, the following directors acquired shares in SThree. Name Number of shares acquired Price per share (£) J Bilefield 5,000 467.65 T Lehne 5,600 479.10 A Beach 6,431 466.43 B Brien 1,594 462.50



The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names James Bilefield 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name James Bilefield Price(s) 467.658p Volume(s) 5,000 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Total - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 467.658p 5,000 £23,382.94 e) Date of the transaction 31/01/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name Timo Lehne Price(s) 474p 482p Volume(s) 2,000 3,600 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Total - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 479.1p 5,600 £26,832.00 e) Date of the transaction 31/01/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Names Andrew Beach Price(s) 466.43p Volume(s) 6,431 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Total - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 466.43p 6,431 £29,996.11 e) Date of the transaction 31/01/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Barrie Brien 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Name Barrie Brien Price(s) 462.50p Volume(s) 1,594 d) Aggregated information - Volume - Total - Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total 462.50p 1,594 £7,372.25 e) Date of the transaction 31/01/2022 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

