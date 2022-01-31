|
SThree (STEM)
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
31-Jan-2022 / 13:24 GMT/BST
Director/PDMR Shareholding
SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary 1p shares undertaken by directors.
On 31 January 2022, the following directors acquired shares in SThree.
|
Name
|
Number of shares acquired
|
Price per share (£)
|
J Bilefield
|
5,000
|
467.65
|
T Lehne
|
5,600
|
479.10
|
A Beach
|
6,431
|
466.43
|
B Brien
|
1,594
|
462.50
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a) Names
|
James Bilefield
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
a) Position/status
|
Chair
|
b) Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a) Name
|
SThree plc
|
b) LEI
|
2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p
GB00B0KM9T71
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Name
James Bilefield
|
Price(s)
467.658p
|
Volume(s)
5,000
|
d) Aggregated information
- Volume
- Total
- Price
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
467.658p
|
5,000
|
£23,382.94
|
e) Date of the transaction
|
31/01/2022
|
f) Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a) Names
|
Timo Lehne
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
a) Position/status
|
Interim CEO
|
b) Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a) Name
|
SThree plc
|
b) LEI
|
2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p
GB00B0KM9T71
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Name
Timo Lehne
|
Price(s)
474p
482p
|
Volume(s)
2,000
3,600
|
d) Aggregated information
- Volume
- Total
- Price
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
479.1p
|
5,600
|
£26,832.00
|
e) Date of the transaction
|
31/01/2022
|
f) Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a) Names
|
Andrew Beach
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
a) Position/status
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
b) Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a) Name
|
SThree plc
|
b) LEI
|
2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p
GB00B0KM9T71
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Names
Andrew Beach
|
Price(s)
466.43p
|
Volume(s)
6,431
|
d) Aggregated information
- Volume
- Total
- Price
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
466.43p
|
6,431
|
£29,996.11
|
e) Date of the transaction
|
31/01/2022
|
f) Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a) Names
|
Barrie Brien
|
2. Reason for the notification
|
a) Position/status
|
Non-Executive Director
|
b) Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a) Name
|
SThree plc
|
b) LEI
|
2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary shares of 1p
GB00B0KM9T71
|
b) Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of shares
|
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Name
Barrie Brien
|
Price(s)
462.50p
|
Volume(s)
1,594
|
d) Aggregated information
- Volume
- Total
- Price
|
|
Aggregate Price
|
Aggregate Volume
|
Aggregate Total
|
462.50p
|
1,594
|
£7,372.25
|
e) Date of the transaction
|
31/01/2022
|
f) Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)