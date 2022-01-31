31.01.2022 14:24:03

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM)
31-Jan-2022 / 13:24 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that it has been notified of the following transactions in the Company's Ordinary 1p shares undertaken by directors.

On 31 January 2022, the following directors acquired shares in SThree.

 

Name

Number of shares acquired

Price per share (£)

J Bilefield

5,000

467.65

T Lehne

5,600

479.10

A Beach

6,431

466.43

B Brien

1,594

462.50



The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a) Names

 

James Bilefield

2. Reason for the notification

 

a) Position/status

 

Chair

 

b) Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a) Name

SThree plc

 

b) LEI

 

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

 

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

 

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Name

 

James Bilefield

Price(s)

 

467.658p

Volume(s)

 

5,000

d) Aggregated information

 

- Volume

- Total

- Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

467.658p

5,000

£23,382.94

 

e) Date of the transaction

 

 

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a) Names

 

Timo Lehne

2. Reason for the notification

 

a) Position/status

 

Interim CEO

 

b) Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a) Name

SThree plc

 

b) LEI

 

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

 

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

 

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Name

 

Timo Lehne

Price(s)

 

474p

 

482p

 

Volume(s)

 

2,000

 

3,600

d) Aggregated information

 

- Volume

- Total

- Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

479.1p

5,600

£26,832.00

 

e) Date of the transaction

 

 

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction

 London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a) Names

 

Andrew Beach

2. Reason for the notification

 

a) Position/status

 

Chief Financial Officer

 

b) Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a) Name

SThree plc

 

b) LEI

 

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

 

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

 

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Names

 

Andrew Beach

Price(s)

 

466.43p

Volume(s)

 

6,431

 

d) Aggregated information

 

- Volume

- Total

- Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

466.43p

6,431

£29,996.11

 

e) Date of the transaction

 

 

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a) Names

 

Barrie Brien

2. Reason for the notification

 

a) Position/status

 

Non-Executive Director

 

b) Initial notification /Amendment

 

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a) Name

SThree plc

 

b) LEI

 

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

 

 

b) Nature of the transaction

 

 

Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Name

 

Barrie Brien

 

Price(s)

 

462.50p

Volume(s)

 

1,594

 

d) Aggregated information

 

- Volume

- Total

- Price

 

Aggregate Price

Aggregate Volume

Aggregate Total

462.50p

1,594

£7,372.25

 

e) Date of the transaction

 

 

31/01/2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 139909
EQS News ID: 1274725

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

