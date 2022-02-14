14.02.2022 16:31:55

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

14-Feb-2022 / 15:31 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

 

SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company granted on 30 January 2019 to Timo Lehne, interim CEO, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehne's appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS and TSR conditions and vested at 40% of the maximum.

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Timo Lehne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Interim CEO

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

 

 
  1. Vesting of a conditional award granted on 30 January 2019 under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan.
  2. Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, with balance retained.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Item

 

  1. Vesting

 

  1. Sale

 

Price(s)

 

£NIL

 

£4.745729

Volume(s)

 

23,707

 

10,592

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

  1. 23,707  £NIL

 

  1. 10,592 £4.745729

 

e) Date of the transactions

10/02/2022

f) Place of the transaction

  1. Off market
  2. London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 142959
EQS News ID: 1280392

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280392&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten