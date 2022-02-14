|
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company granted on 30 January 2019 to Timo Lehne, interim CEO, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehne's appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS and TSR conditions and vested at 40% of the maximum.
|
