SThree (STEM)

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding



14-Feb-2022 / 15:31 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



SThree plc Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of ordinary shares in the Company granted on 30 January 2019 to Timo Lehne, interim CEO, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehne's appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS and TSR conditions and vested at 40% of the maximum. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Interim CEO b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Vesting of a conditional award granted on 30 January 2019 under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. Sale of shares to cover tax/other liabilities, with balance retained . c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Vesting Sale Price(s) £NIL £4.745729 Volume(s) 23,707 10,592 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 23,707 £NIL 10,592 £4.745729 e) Date of the transactions 10/02/2022 f) Place of the transaction Off market London Stock Exchange (XLON)

