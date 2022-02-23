|
23.02.2022 17:00:05
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them
SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") were granted on 22 February 2022, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below:
The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met.
Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows:
The relevant notifications are set out below.
Enquiries:
Bill Warner
Deputy Company Secretary
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|144946
|EQS News ID:
|1286957
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|SThree : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
22.02.22
|SThree: Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review (EQS Group)
|
22.02.22
|SThree : Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review (Investegate)
|
14.02.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14.02.22
|SThree : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
08.02.22
|SThree: Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
01.02.22
|SThree: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu SThree PLCShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SThree PLCShs
|5,30
|-0,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Konflikt bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen sacken bis Börsenschluss ab -- ATX letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX leichter -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende im Plus - Nikkei wegen Feiertag geschlossen
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben am Mittwoch nach. Die US-Börsen verbuchten zur Wochenmitte kräftige Abschläge. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch moderat nach oben.