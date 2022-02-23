23.02.2022 17:00:05

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

23-Feb-2022
SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

 

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") were granted on 22 February 2022, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below:

PDMR

Position

Number of Shares awarded under the LTIP

Timo Lehne

Interim Chief Executive

133,630

Andrew Beach

Chief Financial Officer

117,886

 

The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met.

Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows:

LTIP targets

EPS

TSR vs. peer group

Strategic

ESG

2022-2024

2024 EPS to be between 51.9p (25% vesting) and 63.0p (100% vesting)

2022-2024 performance between median (25% vesting) and upper quartile (100% vesting)

2024 adjusted operating profit conversion ratio between 19% (25% vesting) and 23% (100% vesting)

Three targets in relation to:

  • Positively impacting lives
  • Increasing our renewables business
  • Carbon reduction

 

LTIP weighting

50%

20%

20%

10% (3.3% for each measure)

 

The relevant notifications are set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Timo Lehne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Interim Chief Executive

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

 

A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

£Nil

Volume(s)

133,630

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

133,630

£Nil

e) Date of the transaction

22/02/2022

f) Place of the transaction

Off market

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Andrew Beach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

 

A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

£Nil

Volume(s)

117,886

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

117,886

£Nil

e) Date of the transaction

22/02/2022

f) Place of the transaction

Off market

 

