SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, acquired 6,237 ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 3 March 2022.

In accordance with the Company's directors' remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Beach represent one-third of his annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2021 financial year and are subject to a two year holding period. There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares.

The relevant notification is set out below.