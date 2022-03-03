03.03.2022 17:32:04

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, acquired 6,237 ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 3 March 2022. 

In accordance with the Company's directors' remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Beach represent one-third of his annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2021 financial year and are subject to a two year holding period.  There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares.

 

The relevant notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Andrew Beach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and CFO

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£4.14

Volume(s)

6,237

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

6,237

£4.14

e) Date of the transaction

03/03/2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 146798
EQS News ID: 1294169

 
