03.03.2022 17:32:04
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them
SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, acquired 6,237 ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 3 March 2022.
In accordance with the Company's directors' remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Beach represent one-third of his annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2021 financial year and are subject to a two year holding period. There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares.
The relevant notification is set out below.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|146798
|EQS News ID:
|1294169
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
