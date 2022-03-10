10.03.2022 13:21:18

SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree (STEM)
10-March-2022 / 12:21 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 9 March 2022 an option was granted to Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, under the Company's Savings Related Share Option (SAYE) Scheme. 

The option was granted on the same terms offered to all UK based employees of SThree plc and in accordance with the directors' remuneration policy.

The relevant notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Andrew Beach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

Grant of an option under the SThree plc Savings Related Share Options (SAYE) Scheme. On exercise the option price of 379.72p per share is payable.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

Nil

Volume(s)

4,740

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

4,740

Nil

e) Date of the transaction

09/03/2022

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 148298
EQS News ID: 1299665

 
