SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 9 March 2022 an option was granted to Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, under the Company's Savings Related Share Option (SAYE) Scheme.

The option was granted on the same terms offered to all UK based employees of SThree plc and in accordance with the directors' remuneration policy.

The relevant notification is set out below.