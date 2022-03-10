|
10.03.2022 13:21:18
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and persons closely associated with them
SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that on 9 March 2022 an option was granted to Andrew Beach, a Director and CFO, under the Company's Savings Related Share Option (SAYE) Scheme.
The option was granted on the same terms offered to all UK based employees of SThree plc and in accordance with the directors' remuneration policy.
The relevant notification is set out below.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|148298
|EQS News ID:
|1299665
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
