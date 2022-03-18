|
18.03.2022 16:30:25
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|150186
|EQS News ID:
|1306841
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
16:30
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
15:30
|SThree : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
10.03.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
09.03.22
|SThree: Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
09.03.22
|SThree : Holdings in Company (Investegate)
|
03.03.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|SThree : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
01.03.22
|SThree: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)