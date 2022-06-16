|
16.06.2022 11:07:25
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|Sequence No.:
|168844
|EQS News ID:
|1377421
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
