|
15.08.2022 15:06:50
SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|Sequence No.:
|181371
|EQS News ID:
|1420577
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
15:06
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
14:06
|SThree : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
08:00
|SThree: Appointment of Non-Executive Director (EQS Group)
|
07:00
|SThree : Appointment of Non-Executive Director (Investegate)
|
01.08.22
|SThree: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
27.07.22
|SThree : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)
|
25.07.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)