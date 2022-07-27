Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
27.07.2022 16:00:04

SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree (STEM)
27-Jul-2022 / 15:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that a performance share award under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) was granted to Timo Lehne on 26 July, for no consideration.

As announced on 28 April 2022, Timo Lehne was appointed as permanent Chief Executive Officer, having been acting as interim Chief Executive Officer since 1 January 2022. Upon being appointed to the position of Chief Executive Officer permanently Timo Lehnes base salary was increased to £483,900, set at a level commensurate with the base salary of the previous permanent Chief Executive Officer.

This additional award represents 150% of the salary increase, pro-rated for the proportion of the financial year left to run after appointment as permanent Chief Executive Officer, as outlined below.

PDMR

Position

Number of Shares awarded under the LTIP

Timo Lehne

Chief Executive Officer

18,945

 

Performance targets and target ranges are the same as set out in the original grant, announced on 23 February 2022 and set out in the 2021 Annual Report on Remuneration. The Carbon Reduction Target (representing 3.3% of the overall performance targets) is currently being validated in accordance with the Science Based Targets initiatives Net Zero Standard and is expected to be published later this year. Subject to the performance conditions being met the awards will vest three years after the date of grant.

The Company can further confirm that Mr Lehnes remuneration will be in accordance with the Companys Remuneration Policy as approved by shareholders, with full details to be set out in the Remuneration Report. The key elements of his remuneration package are as follows;

 

  • an annual salary of £483,900, increased from £400,000
  • pension contribution of 5% of salary, in line with wider workforce in the UK

 

For the 2022 financial year, Short Term Incentive (STI) bonus opportunities and LTIP awards would be determined and pro-rated by reference to salary levels and applicable limits in respect of position held within the year.

 

The relevant notifications in respect of the award are set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Timo Lehne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

 

A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

£Nil

Volume(s)

18,945

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

18,945

£Nil

e) Date of the transaction

26/07/2022

f) Place of the transaction

Off market

 

 

 

Enquiries:

Bill Warner

Deputy Company Secretary
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 177548
EQS News ID: 1407273

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

