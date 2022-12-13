13.12.2022 13:29:32

SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree (STEM)
13-Dec-2022
SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Andrew Beach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

 

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

 

Purchase of partnership shares, award of matching shares and acquisition of shares following the reinvestment of dividend income under the SThree plc Share Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.96

38  Partnership Shares

Nil

19 Matching Shares

£4.13

6 Dividend Shares

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

63

£175.26

e) Date of the transaction

12/12/2022

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 208293
EQS News ID: 1511885

 
