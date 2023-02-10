|
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
SThree plc announces the vesting of a conditional award of 20,577 ordinary shares in the Company granted on 05 February 2020 and 1,131 dividend equivalents to Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan. The award, which was made prior to Mr Lehnes appointment as a director, was subject to meeting EPS, TSR and Strategic performance conditions and vested at 50.83% of the maximum.
