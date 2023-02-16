|
16.02.2023 15:41:26
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|223827
|EQS News ID:
|1562079
|
