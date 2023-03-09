SThree (STEM)

SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*



09-March-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST



SThree plc Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with them SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) were granted on 09 March 2023, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below: PDMR Position Number of Shares awarded under the LTIP Timo Lehne Chief Executive Officer 159,164 Andrew Beach Chief Financial Officer 116,066 The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met. The net shares released are then subject to a further two-year holding period. Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows: LTIP targets EPS TSR vs. peer group Strategic ESG 2023-2023 Between 55.8 pence (25% vesting) and 69.0 pence (100% vesting). Between median (25% vesting) and UQ (100% vesting). Adjusted operating profit conversion ratio between 20.0% (25% vesting) and 23.5% (100% vesting). One single measure of carbon reduction across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. Incremental progress against 2030 milestones 1) Scope 1 and 2 reduction: between threshold 35% (25% vesting) and 45% (100% vesting). 2) Scope 3 reduction: between threshold 20% (25% vesting) and 25% (100% vesting). LTIP weighting 50% 20% 20% 10% (5% for each measure) The relevant notifications are set out below. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £Nil Volume(s) 159,164 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 159,164 £Nil e) Date of the transaction 09/03/2023 f) Place of the transaction Off market 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £Nil Volume(s) 116,066 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 116,066 £Nil e) Date of the transaction 09/03/2023 f) Place of the transaction Off market Enquiries: Bill Warner Deputy Company Secretary

