|
09.03.2023 17:15:18
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with them
SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) were granted on 09 March 2023, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below:
The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met. The net shares released are then subject to a further two-year holding period.
Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows:
The relevant notifications are set out below.
Enquiries:
Bill Warner
Deputy Company Secretary
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|228826
|EQS News ID:
|1579141
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
09.03.23
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|SThree : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)
|
01.03.23
|SThree: TVR-Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.03.23
|SThree: Publication of 2022 Annual Report & Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting (EQS Group)
|
23.02.23
|SThree: BLR-Block listing Interim Review* (EQS Group)
|
16.02.23
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
10.02.23
|SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
10.02.23
|SThree : DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (Investegate)