SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

SThree (STEM)
09-March-2023 / 16:15 GMT/BST

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated with them

 

SThree plc (the 'Company') announces that performance share awards under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) were granted on 09 March 2023, for no consideration, to the PDMRs detailed below:

PDMR

Position

Number of Shares awarded under the LTIP

Timo Lehne

Chief Executive Officer

159,164

Andrew Beach

Chief Financial Officer

116,066

 

The awards will vest three years after grant date, subject to the performance conditions being met. The net shares released are then subject to a further two-year holding period.

Performance targets and target ranges are set out as follows:

LTIP targets

EPS

TSR vs. peer group

Strategic

ESG

2023-2023

Between 55.8 pence

(25% vesting) and 69.0

pence (100% vesting).

Between median (25%

vesting) and UQ (100%

vesting).

Adjusted operating

profit conversion ratio

between 20.0% (25%

vesting) and 23.5%

(100% vesting).

One single measure of carbon reduction across scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Incremental progress against 2030

milestones

1) Scope 1 and 2 reduction: between threshold 35% (25% vesting) and 45% (100% vesting).

2) Scope 3 reduction: between

threshold 20% (25% vesting) and 25% (100% vesting).

LTIP weighting

50%

20%

20%

10% (5% for each measure)

 

The relevant notifications are set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Timo Lehne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

 

A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

£Nil

Volume(s)

159,164

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

159,164

£Nil

e) Date of the transaction

09/03/2023

f) Place of the transaction

Off market

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Andrew Beach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

 

A performance share award granted under the SThree plc Long Term Incentive Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price

£Nil

Volume(s)

116,066

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

116,066

£Nil

e) Date of the transaction

09/03/2023

f) Place of the transaction

Off market

 

Enquiries:

Bill Warner

Deputy Company Secretary


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 228826
EQS News ID: 1579141

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

