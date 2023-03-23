|
23.03.2023 17:03:21
SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
SThree (STEM)
SThree plc
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
SThree plc (the Company) announces that Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer, acquired ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 22 March 2023, detailed below.
In accordance with the Companys directors remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Lehne and Mr Beach represent one-third of their annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2022 financial year and are subject to a two-year holding period. There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|232212
|EQS News ID:
|1590951
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SThree PLCShs
|4,86
|0,83%
