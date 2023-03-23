SThree (STEM)

SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*



23-March-2023 / 16:03 GMT/BST



SThree plc Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them SThree plc (the Company) announces that Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer, acquired ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 22 March 2023, detailed below. PDMR Position Number of shares awarded Timo Lehne Chief Executive Officer 16,241 Andrew Beach Chief Financial Officer 13,718 In accordance with the Companys directors remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Lehne and Mr Beach represent one-third of their annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2022 financial year and are subject to a two-year holding period. There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Timo Lehne 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and Volume(s) Price £4.45 Volume 16,241 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 16,241 £72,272.45 e) Date of the transaction 22/03/2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Names Andrew Beach 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director and Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name SThree plc b) LEI 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p GB00B0KM9T71 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price £4.45 Volume 13,718 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price 13,718 £61,045.10 e) Date of the transaction 22/03/2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



