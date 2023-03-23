23.03.2023 17:03:21

SThree: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding*

23-March-2023 / 16:03 GMT/BST

SThree plc

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

SThree plc (the Company) announces that Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer, acquired ordinary shares of nominal value 1 pence each in the Company on 22 March 2023, detailed below.

PDMR

Position

Number of shares awarded

Timo Lehne

Chief Executive Officer

16,241

Andrew Beach

Chief Financial Officer

13,718

 

In accordance with the Companys directors remuneration policy, the shares acquired by Mr Lehne and Mr Beach represent one-third of their annual bonus payment (post tax) for the 2022 financial year and are subject to a two-year holding period.  There are no further performance conditions attached to the shares.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Timo Lehne

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

 

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and Volume(s)

Price

£4.45

Volume

16,241

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

16,241

£72,272.45

e) Date of the transaction

22/03/2023

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Names

Andrew Beach

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Director and Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

SThree plc

b) LEI

2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1p

 

GB00B0KM9T71

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price

£4.45

Volume

13,718

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

 

13,718

£61,045.10

e) Date of the transaction

22/03/2023

f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 232212
EQS News ID: 1590951

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

