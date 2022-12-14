|
SThree: FY 2022 Trading Update
SThree (STEM)
14 December 2022
SThree plc
FY 2022 Trading Update
Record performance for the year with double-digit growth across all regions
SThree plc (SThree or the Group), the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), is pleased to issue a trading update for the financial year ended 30 November 2022.
Highlights
We have delivered an exceptional performance throughout the period, materially ahead of initial expectations with full year net fee growth of 19% year on year. After my first year as CEO, it is clear that our well-established strategy, focused on STEM and flexible talent, puts us in a unique position to win.
During the year we continued to make progress in the implementation of our strategy with targeted investment in our people, talent acquisition and digital infrastructure moving forward as planned. This investment is designed to reinforce our long-term sustainable growth, with most of the years costs incurred in the second half as planned.
Towards the end of the year we started to see a softer trading environment, reflecting the uncertain macro-economic conditions, and we continue to monitor the trends across our regions. However, the strength of our contract order book, robust balance sheet and a diverse customer base underpins our business. Our well-established strategy focused on STEM skills and flexible talent is supported by global megatrends, reaffirming our belief that we have the right vision with a unique and resilient business model for the mid to long-term.
Business performance highlights
The Group delivered a strong performance for FY 2022 with net fees up 19% YoY, driven by our Contract and Permanent businesses up 23% and 6% respectively. Q4 year on year net fee increase of 9% reflects continued growth against a strong post-Covid comparator.
Contract
Permanent
Headcount and productivity
Regional highlights
DACH delivered a strong performance in the year with net fees up 17% YoY.
EMEA excl. DACH saw very strong net fee growth up 24% YoY.
USA saw net fee growth of 13% YoY.
APAC net fees were up 42% YoY.
Balance sheet
SThree remains in a robust financial position, with net cash at 30 November 2022 of £65m (30 November 2021: net cash £58m). Total accessible liquidity of £120m comprises £65m net cash, a £50m revolving credit facility (RCF), which runs until 2025 (with options to extend it until 2027), and a £5m overdraft facility (RCF and overdraft fully undrawn). In addition, SThree has a £20m accordion facility as well as a substantial working capital position, reflecting net cash due to the Group for placements already undertaken.
Analyst conference call
SThree is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors today at 8.30am to discuss the FY 2022 trading update. If you would like to register for the conference call, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.
The Group plans to present its results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022 on 30 January 2023. In addition, the Group plans to host the second in its series of investor briefings at 13:00 GMT on 30 January 2023. This virtual webinar will cover the Group's technology investment programme.
(1) All YoY growth rates in this announcement are expressed at constant currency.
(2) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked.
(3) Productivity represents value of net fees divided by total headcount.
(4) DACH Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
(5) EMEA excl. DACH UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Dubai.
(6) ROW All other countries we operate in.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No.596/2014) as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,200 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.3,100 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
Important notice
Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information and is before any exceptional items. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.
