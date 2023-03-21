|
SThree: FY23 Q1 Trading Update
SThree (STEM)
21 March 2023
SThree plc
FY23 Q1 Trading Update
Net fee growth driven by our Contract business
SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), today issues a trading update covering the period 1 December 2022 to 28 February 2023.
Highlights
Timo Lehne, Chief Executive, commented:
The Group has delivered a robust net fee performance in the first quarter of FY23 with fees up 4% YoY, in line with expectations, and supported by the strength of our well-established strategy, focused on STEM and flexible talent. The macro-economic environment remains uncertain, and we continue to see varied effects across our markets impacting new placements, offset by strong Contract extensions. Our Contractor Order Book underpins our near term visibility and continues to be a source of strength for the business, with Contract now representing 81% of Group net fees.
We have continued to make progress against our clear strategy which is centred on an analytical and fact-based approach of knowing where to play and playing where we can win. Our targeted investment in talent and digital infrastructure is progressing as planned, positioning the Group to scale with sustainable margins, in line with our 2024 ambitions.
Our long-term opportunity is unchanged, underpinned by structural megatrends which drive the acute need for scarce STEM talent. We are closely monitoring lead indicators across our markets as we navigate challenging macro conditions. Supported by a resilient business model and robust financial position, we remain well positioned to source and place the best STEM talent the world needs.
Reporting structure change
SThree has changed its reporting structure, as shown in the tables below. Going forward, SThree will apply the new groupings of DACH, Netherlands (including Spain, which is managed from the Netherlands), Rest of Europe, USA and Middle East & Asia, as well as continuing to present the net fees of its five key markets: Germany, Netherlands, USA, UK and Japan. A table with the historical reporting structure is provided in the appendix.
Business performance highlights
The Group delivered a robust net fee performance in the quarter, up 4% YoY. Overall, our Contract business was up 8% and Permanent business was down 12%, reflecting the USA and Life Sciences performance, and the strategic transition from Permanent to Contract in several markets. Contract, our strategic focus, now represents 81% of net fees.
Contract
Permanent
Headcount and productivity
Regional highlights
DACH saw net fees grow 8% YoY
Netherlands region saw net fees grow 6% YoY
Rest of Europe saw net fees grow 4% YoY.
USA saw net fees decline 6% YoY
Middle East and Asia saw net fees grow 19% YoY.
Balance sheet
SThree remains in a robust financial position, with net cash at 28 February 2023 of £64m (28 February 2022: net cash £41m, 30 November 2022: net cash £65m). Total accessible liquidity of £119m comprises £64m net cash, a £50m revolving credit facility (RCF), which runs until 2025 (with options to extend it until 2027), and a £5m overdraft facility (RCF and overdraft fully undrawn). In addition, SThree has a £20m accordion facility as well as a substantial working capital position, reflecting net cash due to the Group for placements already undertaken.
Analyst conference call
SThree is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors today at 8.30am to discuss the FY23 Q1 trading update. If you would like to register for the conference call, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.
The Group will issue its trading update for the six months ending 31 May 2023 on 20 June 2023.
(1) All YoY growth rates in this announcement are expressed at constant currency.
(2) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked.
(3) DACH Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
(4) Netherlands (incl. Spain) Netherlands and Spain, which is managed from the Netherlands.
(5) Rest of Europe UK, Belgium, France, Luxembourg and Ireland.
(6) Middle East & Asia Japan, UAE & Singapore.
(7) ROW All other countries we operate in.
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No.596/2014) as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,200 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.3,000 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
Important notice
Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information and is before any exceptional items. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.
Appendix
