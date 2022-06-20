|
SThree: Half Year Trading Update
SThree (STEM)
20 June 2022
SThree plc
Half Year Trading Update
Double-digit net fee growth across all regions and sectors
Trading ahead of market expectations
SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), is pleased to issue a trading update for the half year ended 31 May 2022.
Highlights
Timo Lehne, Chief Executive, commented:
Our Group has delivered another excellent quarter of growth, driven by successes across all key regions and STEM disciplines. As a result of this strong performance, we are now trading ahead of market expectations for the 2022 full year.
Our business had largely recovered from the pandemic in Q2 last year, so this is the first period in which we have been able to provide a true like-for-like comparison; net fee growth of 23% in Q2 is therefore a significant achievement. Our focus on flexible working, both independent and employed contractors, is delivering, and for the second consecutive quarter we are delighted to be able to report that all regions, including the UK, have demonstrated clear positive momentum.
Good progress has also been made in the execution of our strategy, with the planned investment in our people, talent acquisition and digital infrastructure moving forward as planned. This investment is designed to underpin our long-term success, with most of the cost in the current year falling in the second half of the year, as expected.
We are mindful of the macro-economic uncertainties which are currently being felt across our key regions and beyond, with all developments monitored closely, alongside lead indicators of the Groups performance. However, the demand from our clients for people with STEM skills, together with our strong contractor order book, underpins our confidence in the future.
Business performance highlights
The Group delivered a very strong performance in the first half of the year with net fee growth of 25% YoY; growth of 29% in Q1 was followed by 23% growth in Q2. The performance in Q2 is particularly pleasing as it is against a tough comparative quarter in the prior year, the first true like-for-like, non-Covid impacted comparison we have been able to report for two years.
Contract
Permanent
Headcount and productivity
Regional highlights
DACH saw net fees grow 24% YoY in the first half
EMEA excl. DACH saw net fees grow 28% YoY in the first half
USA saw net fees grow 21% YoY in the first half
APAC saw net fees grow 47% YoY in the first half
Balance sheet
SThree has maintained its robust financial position, with net cash as at 31 May 2022 of £48m (31 May 2021: net cash £48m; 30 November 2021: net cash £58m).
As at 31 May 2022 the Group had total accessible liquidity of £103m. This is comprised of £48m net cash, a £50m revolving credit facility (RCF) and a £5m overdraft facility (RCF and overdraft not drawn down). In addition, SThree has a £20m accordion facility as well as a substantial working capital position, reflecting net cash due to SThree for placements already undertaken.
Analyst conference call
SThree is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors today at 8.30am to discuss the H1 2022 trading update. If you would like to register for the conference call, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.
The Group plans to issue its interim results for the six months ended 31 May 2022 on 25 July 2022.
(1) All YoY growth rates in this announcement are expressed at constant currency
(2) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked
(3) Current consensus PBT expectation is £66.2m for FY22. Source: SThree compiled consensus
(4) DACH - Germany, Austria and Switzerland
(5) EMEA excl. DACH - UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Dubai
(6) ROW - All other countries we operate in excluding Germany, Netherlands, UK, USA and Japan
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No.596/2014) as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.2,800 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
Important notice
Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information and is before any exceptional items. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.
