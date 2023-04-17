SThree (STEM)

SThree: HOL-Holding(s) in Company*



17-Apr-2023 / 16:33 GMT/BST



The following TR1 forms were submitted on the dates shown in section 6 of each TR1 to an unmonitored email address and are therefore being published pursuant to our obligations under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: STHREE PLC-WI 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments X An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name GLG Partners LP City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15/02/2023 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 16/02/2023 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Less than 5% Less than 5% Less than 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) Less than 5% Less than 5% 5.008962% 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0KM9T71 SUBTOTAL 8. A Less than 5% Less than 5% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)(Note that holdings held via indices, baskets and ETFs would be displayed here as asset class Equity or PreferredEquity so please update this to the correct name accordingly - and then PLEASE DELETE this comment once resolved) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Equity Swap Cash Settlement Less than 5% Less than 5% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 Less than 5% Less than 5% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an X) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London Date of completion 16/02/2023 TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B0KM9T71 Issuer Name STHREE PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States of America 4. Details of the shareholder Name City of registered office Country of registered office JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 08-Dec-2022 6. Date on which Issuer notified 11-Dec-2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.917437% 1.315598% 7.233035% 9,725,746 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.821953% 0.939267% 5.761220% 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0KM9T71 7,956,754 5.917437% Sub Total 8.A 7,956,754 5.917437% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash settled Equity Swap N/A N/A Cash 1,768,992 1.315598% Sub Total 8.B2 1,768,992 1.315598% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Asset Man-agement Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited 5.874202% 7.189800% JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc China International Fund Management Co.,Ltd. JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc JPMorgan Asset Management (Taiwan) Limited 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information Chain of controlled undertakings:



(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Less than 5% Less than 5% 5.008962% 6,733,066.00 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0KM9T71 SUBTOTAL 8. A Less than 5% Less than 5% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swap Please fill in Please fill in days until exercise/conversion Cash Settlement Less than 5% Less than 5% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 Less than 5% Less than 5% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an X) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion London Date of completion 07/10/2022

