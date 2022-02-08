|
08.02.2022 17:55:41
SThree: Holdings in Company
|
SThree (STEM)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0KM9T71
Issuer Name
STHREE PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States of America
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
07-Feb-2022
6. Date on which Issuer notified
08-Feb-2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
12. Date of Completion
08-Feb-2022
13. Place Of Completion
Hyderabad, India
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|141736
|EQS News ID:
|1278160
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SThree PLCShsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.22
|SThree: Holdings in Company (EQS Group)
|
01.02.22
|SThree: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
31.01.22
|SThree: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
31.01.22