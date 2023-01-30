|
30.01.2023 08:02:04
SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing
|
SThree (STEM)
30 January 2023
SThree plc
Notice of Investor Briefing
SThree plc (SThree or the Group), the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is today hosting the second in a series of investor briefings providing insight into the Groups markets, strategy and operations.
Todays briefing will be a virtual webinar taking place at 13:00 GMT and will cover the Groups technology improvement programme. Further to the publication this morning, of the Groups results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, no new financial information will be disclosed in todays investor briefing.
The session will last around 60 minutes and is open to institutional investors and analysts. To register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.
A recording of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Groups website shortly after the event at www.sthree.com.
- Ends -
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,200 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.3,100 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0KM9T71
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|STEM
|LEI Code:
|2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
|Sequence No.:
|219068
|EQS News ID:
|1545781
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
