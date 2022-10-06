|
SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing Series
|
SThree (STEM)
6 October 2022
SThree plc
Notice of Investor Briefing Series
SThree plc (SThree or the Group), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is pleased to announce that over the coming months it will host a series of investor briefings providing insight into the Groups markets, strategy and operations.
The first briefing will be a virtual webinar taking place at 14:00 GMT on 15 November 2022 and will cover the Groups unique market position and long-term structural growth drivers. No new financial information will be disclosed. The session will last around 60 minutes and is open to institutional investors and analysts. To register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.
A recording of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Groups website shortly after the event at www.sthree.com.
Will Ellis Hancock
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
