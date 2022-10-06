Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
06.10.2022 08:00:12

SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing Series

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Notice of Investor Briefing Series

06-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

6 October 2022

 

SThree plc

 

 

Notice of Investor Briefing Series

 

SThree plc (SThree or the Group), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is pleased to announce that over the coming months it will host a series of investor briefings providing insight into the Groups markets, strategy and operations.

 

The first briefing will be a virtual webinar taking place at 14:00 GMT on 15 November 2022 and will cover the Groups unique market position and long-term structural growth drivers. No new financial information will be disclosed. The session will last around 60 minutes and is open to institutional investors and analysts. To register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.

 

A recording of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Groups website shortly after the event at www.sthree.com.

 

- Ends -

 

 

Enquiries:

 

SThree plc

via Alma

Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer

 

Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Alma PR

020 3405 0205

Hilary Buchanan

sthree@almapr.co.uk

Sam Modlin

 

  Will Ellis Hancock

 

 

Notes to editors

 

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

 

 

 

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
Sequence No.: 192711
EQS News ID: 1457765

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

