SThree: Notice of Second Investor Briefing

SThree: Notice of Second Investor Briefing

14 December 2022

 

SThree plc

Notice of Second Investor Briefing

 

SThree plc (SThree or the Group), the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is pleased to announce it will host its second in a series of investor briefings, focused on the Groups technology improvement programme.

 

This briefing will be a virtual webinar taking place at 13:00 GMT on 30 January 2023, following the publication of the Groups FY22 results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, earlier that day.

 

The session will last around 60 minutes and is open to institutional investors and analysts. To register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.

 

A recording of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Groups website shortly after the event at www.sthree.com.

 

Enquiries:

 

SThree plc

Timo Lehne, Chief Executive Officer

 

Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer

 

 

 

Alma PR

Hilary Buchanan

sthree@almapr.co.uk

Sam Modlin

 

Will Ellis Hancock

 

 

 

Notes to editors

 

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.3,100 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.

 
