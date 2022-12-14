|
14.12.2022 08:01:03
SThree: Notice of Second Investor Briefing
|
SThree (STEM)
14 December 2022
SThree plc
Notice of Second Investor Briefing
SThree plc (SThree or the Group), the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM') skills, is pleased to announce it will host its second in a series of investor briefings, focused on the Groups technology improvement programme.
This briefing will be a virtual webinar taking place at 13:00 GMT on 30 January 2023, following the publication of the Groups FY22 results for the financial year ended 30 November 2022, earlier that day.
The session will last around 60 minutes and is open to institutional investors and analysts. To register for the webinar, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.
A recording of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Groups website shortly after the event at www.sthree.com.
- Ends -
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.3,100 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
|
