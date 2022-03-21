|
SThree: Q1 Trading Update
SThree (STEM)
21 March 2022
SThree plc
Q1 Trading Update
Very strong net fee performance with growth across all geographies and sectors
SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), today issues a trading update covering the period 1 December 2021 to 28 February 2022.
Highlights
Following the record performance delivered in FY 2021, we are no longer presenting pre-pandemic comparisons.
Timo Lehne, Interim Chief Executive, commented:
"The strong momentum of FY 2021 has continued into the first quarter of FY 2022, in line with the Board's expectations, with robust performances across all our core markets and sectors. In addition, the previously guided investment in our people, talent acquisition and infrastructure to drive long-term sustainable growth is progressing and will gather pace through 2022.
Our well-established strategy, positioned at the centre of the secular trends of STEM and flexible working, continues to drive this encouraging performance. New placement activity, as well as the strength of the contractor order book, gives us confidence in the outlook as we build on the positive start to the year. Our rigorous focus on strategic execution has not wavered and we remain fully committed to driving returns for all of our stakeholders.
Whilst we are conscious of the broader uncertainties arising from the war in Ukraine and its potential macro-economic consequences, our direct exposure is minimal. We are encouraged by current trading and remain confident about our overall growth prospects as we continue to position ourselves as the leading STEM talent provider in the best global STEM markets."
Business performance highlights
The Group delivered a very strong performance in the quarter with net fees up 29% YoY, with our Contract and Permanent businesses up 32% and 18% YoY respectively.
Contract
Permanent
Headcount and productivity
Regional highlights
DACH saw net fees grow 26% YoY
EMEA ex DACH saw net fees grow 29% YoY
USA saw net fees grow 27% YoY
APAC saw net fees grow 71% YoY
Balance sheet
SThree remains in a robust financial position, with net cash at 28 February 2022 of £41 million (28 February 2021: £57 million). The YoY decrease in cash is driven by growth in the number of contractors, together with timing of performance bonuses relating to the record performance and productivity levels achieved in FY 2021. As at 28 February 2022, the Group had total accessible liquidity of £96 million, comprising £41 million net cash, a £50 million revolving credit facility ('RCF') and a £5 million overdraft facility (RCF and overdraft both undrawn). In addition, SThree has a £20 million accordion facility, alongside its substantial working capital position, reflecting net cash due to the Group for placements already undertaken.
Analyst conference call
SThree is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors today at 8.30am to discuss the Q1 2022 trading update. If you would like to register for the conference call, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.
The Group will issue its trading update for the six months ending 31 May 2022 on 20 June 2022.
(1) All growth rates in this announcement are expressed at constant currency.
(2) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked.
(3) DACH - Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
(4) EMEA ex DACH - UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Dubai.
(5) ROW - All other countries we operate in excluding Germany, Netherlands, UK, USA and Japan.
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Group's c.2,700 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
Important notice
Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information and is before any exceptional items. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.
