20.09.2022 08:00:46
SThree: Q3 Trading Update
SThree (STEM)
20 September 2022
SThree plc
Q3 Trading Update
Full year profit performance expected to be ahead of consensus
SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills, is pleased to issue a trading update covering the period 1 June 2022 to 31 August 2022.
Highlights
Timo Lehne, Chief Executive, commented:
Our Group has delivered another excellent quarter of growth, driven by successes across all key regions and STEM disciplines. As a result of this strong performance, together with contractor order visibility, we are again trading ahead of market expectations for the 2022 full year.
The YoY growth for Q3 builds on the strong performance delivered in the first half of the year. This further period of growth is being driven by our strategic focus on STEM and flexible working, through both independent and employed contractors.
Good progress has also been made in the execution of our wider strategy, with the investment in our people, talent acquisition and digital infrastructure moving forward as planned. This investment is designed to underpin our long-term success, with costs starting to be incurred in Q3 as previously indicated.
Whilst we remain mindful of the macro-economic uncertainty across global markets, with all developments and lead indicators of the Groups performance monitored closely, our strong market position underpins our confidence in the medium to long-term future of the Group.
Business performance highlights
The Group delivered a strong performance in the quarter with net fees up 19% YoY; our Contract and Permanent businesses were up 21% and 10% YoY respectively.
Contract
Permanent
Headcount and productivity
Regional highlights
DACH delivered another strong quarter of performance in Q3 with net fees up 16% YoY.
EMEA excl. DACH saw very strong net fee growth in the quarter, up 26% YoY.
USA saw Q3 net fees grow 9% YoY.
APAC saw very strong net fee growth in the quarter, up 40% YoY.
Balance sheet
In July 2022, the Group entered into a new £50m three-year revolving credit facility (RCF) agreement to refinance the existing £50m facility that was due to mature in May 2023. The RCF key terms and conditions remained largely unchanged, and extends the Groups credit maturity profile to 2025, with extension options to 2027, and reinforces our strong financial position.
As at 31 August 2022, the Group had total accessible liquidity of £112m. This comprised £57m net cash (31 August 2021: £51m; 30 November 2021: £58m), a £50m RCF and a £5m overdraft facility (RCF and overdraft both undrawn). In addition, SThree has a £20m accordion facility as well as a substantial working capital position, reflecting net cash due to SThree for placements already undertaken.
Analyst conference call
SThree is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors today at 8.00am to discuss the Q3 2022 trading update. If you would like to register for the conference call, please contact SThree@almapr.co.uk.
The Group plans to issue a trading update for the year ending 30 November 2022 on 14 December 2022.
(1) All YoY growth rates in this announcement are expressed at constant currency.
(2) The contractor order book represents value of net fees until contractual end dates, assuming all contractual hours are worked.
(3) Current consensus PBT expectation is £71.2m for FY22. Source: SThree compiled consensus.
(4) DACH - Germany, Austria and Switzerland.
(5) EMEA excl. DACH - UK, Ireland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg, France, Spain and Dubai.
(6) ROW - All other countries we operate in.
- Ends -
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No.596/2014) as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
Notes to editors
SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 8,000 clients across 14 countries. Our Groups c.2,900 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors. SThree is part of the Industrial Services sector. We are listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchanges Main Market, trading with ticker code STEM.
Important notice
Certain statements in this announcement are forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. Forward looking statements regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Certain data from the announcement is sourced from unaudited internal management information and is before any exceptional items. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements.
