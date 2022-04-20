+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
20.04.2022 14:24:44

SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting

SThree (STEM)
SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting

20-Apr-2022 / 13:24 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

20 April 2022

SThree plc

("SThree" or the "Company")

 

Results of Annual General Meeting

 

 

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

 

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 and resolutions 9 to 13 were each passed as Ordinary resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 14 to 16 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

 

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

 

 

Resolution

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total votes

% of ISC Voted (1)

Votes Withheld (2)

1

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2021.

103,713,776

100.00

792

0.00

103,714,568

77.59

952,976

2

To declare a final dividend of 8.0 pence per ordinary share.

104,649,982

99.98

16,716

0.02

104,666,698

78.30

846

3

To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 November 2021, other than the part containing the directors' remuneration policy.

55,874,397

54.42

46,806,243

45.58

102,680,640

76.81

1,986,904

4

To elect Timo Lehne as a Director of the Company.

102,508,343

97.94

2,158,602

2.06

104,666,945

78.30

599

5

To elect Andrew Beach as a Director of the Company.

102,325,358

97.76

2,340,772

2.24

104,666,130

78.30

1,414

6

To re-elect James Bilefield as a Director of the Company.

85,635,237

81.82

19,032,307

18.18

104,667,544

78.30

0

7

To re-elect Denise Collis as a Director of the Company.

93,015,636

88.87

11,651,605

11.13

104,667,241

78.30

303

8

To re-elect Anne Fahy as a Director of the Company.

Resolution withdrawn

9

To re-elect Barrie Brien as a Director of the Company.

103,244,710

98.64

1,422,531

1.36

104,667,241

78.30

303

10

To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company.

77,356,963

78.00

21,821,424

22.00

99,178,387

74.19

5,489,157

11

To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration.

104,440,930

99.78

225,518

0.22

104,666,448

78.30

1,096

12

To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure.

104,290,792

99.65

361,615

0.35

104,652,407

78.29

15,137

13

To authorise the Directors to allot shares.

94,629,001

90.41

10,037,448

9.59

104,666,449

78.30

1,095

14

To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

101,958,078

97.41%

2,708,371

2.59

104,666,449

78.30

1,095

15

To disapply statutory pre-emption rights.

104,652,194

99.99%

14,255

0.01

104,666,449

78.30

1,095

16

To authorise the Company to purchase its own Shares.

102,488,117

98.31%

1,759,254

1.69

104,247,371

77.98

420,173

 

Notes

 

  1.           Based on total issued share capital of 133,667,879 ordinary shares (as at 18 April 2022).
  2.           A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
  3.           The total voting rights of the Company on 18 April 2022 were 133,667,879.
  4.           The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.

 

Resolutions 3 and 10

In respect of those resolutions where there was over circa 20% voted against, namely Resolution 3 (the approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report) and Resolution 10 (the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors), the Board confirms that it will consult and engage with the relevant shareholders to understand their views. An update of this engagement will be published within six months, as well as a final summary in the Company's Annual Report for the 2022 Financial Year.

 

The resolution to reappoint Anne Fahy as a Non-Executive Director of the Company (Resolution 8) was withdrawn following her resignation from the Company with effect from 19 April 2022, as announced by the Company on that day.

 

National Storage Mechanism

 

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

Enquiries:

 

SThree plc

Via Alma

Timo Lehne, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer

Kate Danson, Company Secretary

 

 

Alma PR

+44 20 3405 0205

Rebecca Sanders-Hewett

Susie Hudson

SThree@almapr.co.uk

 

 

- Ends -

 

 
ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: STEM
LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50
Sequence No.: 156550
EQS News ID: 1331177

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

