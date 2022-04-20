SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting

SThree (STEM)

20-Apr-2022 / 13:24 GMT/BST

20 April 2022 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Company") Results of Annual General Meeting The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 and resolutions 9 to 13 were each passed as Ordinary resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 14 to 16 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed). The polling results for each resolution are set out below: Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total votes % of ISC Voted (1) Votes Withheld (2) 1 To receive the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 November 2021. 103,713,776 100.00 792 0.00 103,714,568 77.59 952,976 2 To declare a final dividend of 8.0 pence per ordinary share. 104,649,982 99.98 16,716 0.02 104,666,698 78.30 846 3 To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 November 2021, other than the part containing the directors' remuneration policy. 55,874,397 54.42 46,806,243 45.58 102,680,640 76.81 1,986,904 4 To elect Timo Lehne as a Director of the Company. 102,508,343 97.94 2,158,602 2.06 104,666,945 78.30 599 5 To elect Andrew Beach as a Director of the Company. 102,325,358 97.76 2,340,772 2.24 104,666,130 78.30 1,414 6 To re-elect James Bilefield as a Director of the Company. 85,635,237 81.82 19,032,307 18.18 104,667,544 78.30 0 7 To re-elect Denise Collis as a Director of the Company. 93,015,636 88.87 11,651,605 11.13 104,667,241 78.30 303 8 To re-elect Anne Fahy as a Director of the Company. Resolution withdrawn 9 To re-elect Barrie Brien as a Director of the Company. 103,244,710 98.64 1,422,531 1.36 104,667,241 78.30 303 10 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors of the Company. 77,356,963 78.00 21,821,424 22.00 99,178,387 74.19 5,489,157 11 To authorise the Audit Committee to determine the Auditor's remuneration. 104,440,930 99.78 225,518 0.22 104,666,448 78.30 1,096 12 To authorise the Company and its subsidiaries to make political donations and incur political expenditure. 104,290,792 99.65 361,615 0.35 104,652,407 78.29 15,137 13 To authorise the Directors to allot shares. 94,629,001 90.41 10,037,448 9.59 104,666,449 78.30 1,095 14 To authorise the Company to call general meetings on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 101,958,078 97.41% 2,708,371 2.59 104,666,449 78.30 1,095 15 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights. 104,652,194 99.99% 14,255 0.01 104,666,449 78.30 1,095 16 To authorise the Company to purchase its own Shares. 102,488,117 98.31% 1,759,254 1.69 104,247,371 77.98 420,173 Notes Based on total issued share capital of 133,667,879 ordinary shares (as at 18 April 2022). A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" a resolution. The total voting rights of the Company on 18 April 2022 were 133,667,879. The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion. Resolutions 3 and 10 In respect of those resolutions where there was over circa 20% voted against, namely Resolution 3 (the approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report) and Resolution 10 (the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors), the Board confirms that it will consult and engage with the relevant shareholders to understand their views. An update of this engagement will be published within six months, as well as a final summary in the Company's Annual Report for the 2022 Financial Year. The resolution to reappoint Anne Fahy as a Non-Executive Director of the Company (Resolution 8) was withdrawn following her resignation from the Company with effect from 19 April 2022, as announced by the Company on that day. National Storage Mechanism In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism Enquiries: SThree plc Via Alma Timo Lehne, Interim Chief Executive Officer Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer Kate Danson, Company Secretary Alma PR +44 20 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett Susie Hudson SThree@almapr.co.uk - Ends -

