20.04.2022
SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting
SThree (STEM)
20 April 2022
SThree plc
("SThree" or the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting
The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.
All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 and resolutions 9 to 13 were each passed as Ordinary resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 14 to 16 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).
The polling results for each resolution are set out below:
Notes
Resolutions 3 and 10
In respect of those resolutions where there was over circa 20% voted against, namely Resolution 3 (the approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report) and Resolution 10 (the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors), the Board confirms that it will consult and engage with the relevant shareholders to understand their views. An update of this engagement will be published within six months, as well as a final summary in the Company's Annual Report for the 2022 Financial Year.
The resolution to reappoint Anne Fahy as a Non-Executive Director of the Company (Resolution 8) was withdrawn following her resignation from the Company with effect from 19 April 2022, as announced by the Company on that day.
National Storage Mechanism
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
